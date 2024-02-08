Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Display worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $175.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

