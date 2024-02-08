Amalgamated Bank Purchases 12,170 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

