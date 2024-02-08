Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,490 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Cognex Price Performance
NASDAQ CGNX opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
