Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,490 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

