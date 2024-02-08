Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,654 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $123,951,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after purchasing an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $84,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.75, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

