Amalgamated Bank Purchases 6,758 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

PPL Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.