Amalgamated Bank Purchases 886 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,515,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,273,000 after purchasing an additional 479,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

