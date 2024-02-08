Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

TYL opened at $435.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.06 and a 12 month high of $451.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $418.74 and a 200 day moving average of $400.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.89, for a total value of $4,148,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,881 shares of company stock worth $18,173,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.