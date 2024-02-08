Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 323.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,927 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.