Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 352.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $272.87 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $288.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average of $245.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.46.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBC. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

