Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

