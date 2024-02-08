Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,972 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

