Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,360 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WBS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

