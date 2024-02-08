Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,568 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Mattel worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mattel by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Mattel by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Mattel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

