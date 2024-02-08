Amalgamated Bank Sells 661 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $457.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.73. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

