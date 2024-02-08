Amalgamated Bank Sells 685 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 31.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.55. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

