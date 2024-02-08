Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.