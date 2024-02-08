Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,032,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,133 shares in the company, valued at $697,379.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,248,550. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

