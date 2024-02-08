Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.30. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 16,680 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Canada lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Americas Silver

Americas Silver Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$64.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of C$24.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.