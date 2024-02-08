AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lowered by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $168.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

