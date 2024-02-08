AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AME opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in AMETEK by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

