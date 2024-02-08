Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TA. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

Shares of TA opened at C$9.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$9.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Insiders have sold a total of 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

