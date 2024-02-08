Analyzing Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) & Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 6, indicating that its stock price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A Digihost Technology $24.19 million 2.16 $4.33 million ($0.80) -2.22

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63%

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Digihost Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

