Analyzing Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Ascend Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$56.80 million ($1.88) -2.25 Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.79 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -6.78

Profitability

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness. Ascend Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mind Medicine (MindMed), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -67.01% -53.15% Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ascend Wellness 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.28%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than Ascend Wellness.

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats Ascend Wellness on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company also develops MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

