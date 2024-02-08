Aneel Zaman Sells 78 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Aneel Zaman sold 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $22,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,474,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $300.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.42 and a twelve month high of $302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.78.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

