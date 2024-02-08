Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.