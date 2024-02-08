Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,101. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

