Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,136 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.7% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $700.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $204.21 and a 52 week high of $702.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.35.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

