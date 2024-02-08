Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 178 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,079,000 after purchasing an additional 149,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,659,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 545,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 646.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,818,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,509 shares of company stock worth $755,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

