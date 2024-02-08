Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.86

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 64628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

