Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $170.00

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 172.61 ($2.16), with a volume of 74751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.18).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.92, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 257.72.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

