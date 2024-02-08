Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.94. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 175,761 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $655.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

