Atb Cap Markets Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOT. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

TOT opened at C$9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$371.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.06. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of C$232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

