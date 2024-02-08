Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.2 %

PD stock opened at C$83.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$74.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.10. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$56.42 and a twelve month high of C$100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.