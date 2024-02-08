Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $209.50 and last traded at $210.12. 238,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,831,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.05.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $67,485,919. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

