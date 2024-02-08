AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $432.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 669.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in AudioCodes by 710.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

