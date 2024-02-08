AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.32.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.