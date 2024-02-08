Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.5 %

TTD stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 224.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

