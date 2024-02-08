Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

