Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VLUE stock opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

