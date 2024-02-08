Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after acquiring an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.2 %

SNPS opened at $554.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

