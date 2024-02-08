Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,858 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

