Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,027 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after buying an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after buying an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $670,512,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA stock opened at $281.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

