Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,223 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $675.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

