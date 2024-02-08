Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $402.76 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

