Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVSC. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of AVSC opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $451.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

