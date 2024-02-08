Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,171,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Avantor worth $45,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Avantor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of AVTR opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

