Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.89% of Avery Dennison worth $130,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 2.3 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $203.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

