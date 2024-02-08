Avis Budget Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,412 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 2,456 call options.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $166.41 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

