Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

