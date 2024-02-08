Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Insider Activity

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $201,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

